MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers said they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday on weapons charges.

A 2019 first-round draft pick, Porter faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records.

He was released on $4,000 bond.

The 20-year-old Porter emerged as a bright spot last season for the Cavaliers.