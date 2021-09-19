Justin Fields, defense lead Chicago to win over Cincinnati

Fields took over at quarterback after Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury in the first half.

CHICAGO — Justin Fields led the Chicago Bears to their first victory of the season by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 on Sunday.

Fields went 6-13 on passes for 60 yards and an interception.

The former Ohio State quarterback took over the Bears offense after Andy Dalton injured his knee in the first half.

The Bengals were unable to get anything started on offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw three interceptions on three passes in the second half, including one returned for a Bears touchdown.

Burrow and the Bengals did make a late run in the fourth quarter with two quick touchdowns to bring them within three.