The annual honor recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State senior forward Justice Sueing was named to the 2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award watch list on Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The annual honor recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

In late January, the list will be narrowed to 10 and then to five finalists in late February before a winner is announced in March.

Sueing is in his third season at Ohio State after playing two seasons at California where he scored 886 points and led the Golden Bears in scoring as a sophomore in 2018-19 at 14.3 points per game.

Last year, Sueing was one of two players to start all 31 games for the Buckeyes. The Honolulu, Hawaii native averaged 10.7 points and 5.5. rebounds.

Sueing, who was selected as one of the team’s four captains for this season, enters this year with 1,219 career points and 99 career three-pointers.

Off the court, the 2021 Academic All-Big Ten honoree is majoring in psychology.

Sueing and the Buckeyes are looking for their fifth-consecutive season of 20 or more wins. They will host Indianapolis in an exhibition game on Nov. 1 and then will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 vs. Akron.

2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List