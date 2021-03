Oliver Bjorkstrand assisted on all three goals.

Seth Jones scored his second goal with 50.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kevin Stenlund also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Sebastian Aho scored twice for the Hurricanes.

Carolina has dropped two straight after an eight-game winning streak.