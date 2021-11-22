Johnson hits game-winning 3, Ohio St. tops No. 21 Seton Hall

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 28 points, making all 10 of his free throws and shooting 8 of 17 from the floor.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Meechie Johnson Jr. made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left and Ohio State beat No. 21 Seton Hall 79-76 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Seton Hall guard Jamir Harris stole it and raced for a fast-break layup to tie it at 76 with 15.9 seconds left.

Ohio State elected not to call a timeout and Johnson made his team’s 11th 3-pointer — from NBA range.

Seton Hall got it to Tyrese Samuel for a decent look at the buzzer but it bounced hard off the backboard.

