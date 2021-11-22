x
Johnson hits game-winning 3, Ohio St. tops No. 21 Seton Hall

Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr. reacts after scoring against Seton Hall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Meechie Johnson Jr. made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left and Ohio State beat No. 21 Seton Hall 79-76 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. 

Seton Hall guard Jamir Harris stole it and raced for a fast-break layup to tie it at 76 with 15.9 seconds left.

Ohio State elected not to call a timeout and Johnson made his team’s 11th 3-pointer — from NBA range.

Seton Hall got it to Tyrese Samuel for a decent look at the buzzer but it bounced hard off the backboard.

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 28 points, making all 10 of his free throws and shooting 8 of 17 from the floor.

Jared Rhoden finished with a career-high 29 points for Seton Hall.

