'See ya next year': Joe Burrow injures left knee, appears to be out for season

Burrow was carted off the field during the game against Washington on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be out for the season after injuring his left knee Sunday during the third quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team.

Burrow went down after a play on third down that resulted in an incomplete pass to Tyler Boyd.

Burrow was grabbing his leg and was carted off the field.

The Bengals soon said he was out for the rest of the game.

Backup quarterback Ryan Finley finished the game for the Bengals.

"Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year," Burrow tweeted.

The exact nature of the injury has not been released.