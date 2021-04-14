Jadeveon Clowney signs with Browns, wants to 'dominate' with Myles Garrett

The Browns think adding Clowney can help them get closer to the Super Bowl after they made the second round in 2020.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has signed a one-year, $10 million contact with the Cleveland Browns.

They'll pair him with All-Pro Myles Garrett to chase quarterbacks and maybe get them deeper in the playoffs.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney hasn’t always played up to his reputation. He’s also dealt with numerous injuries. But Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years and Clowney visited the team Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks.

The sides agreed to a deal after he completed a medical exam.

