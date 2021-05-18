Indians announce Progressive Field will return to full capacity on June 2

The team says masks will be optional at the stadium but no longer mandated starting on that day.

On Tuesday, the Indians announced that beginning on June 2, it will once again be permitting their full capacity of 35,041 fans at Progressive Field.

Additionally, the wearing of masks at Progressive Field will become optional and no longer mandatory to enter the stadium starting on June 2.