Indians announce Progressive Field will return to full capacity on June 2

The team says masks will be optional at the stadium but no longer mandated starting on that day.
Credit: Hope Sloop
Progressive Field corner gate.

On the same day that the coronavirus-related health orders in Ohio will expire, the Cleveland Indians will allow a full capacity of fans at Progressive Field. 

On Tuesday, the Indians announced that beginning on June 2, it will once again be permitting their full capacity of 35,041 fans at Progressive Field.

Additionally, the wearing of masks at Progressive Field will become optional and no longer mandatory to enter the stadium starting on June 2.

The Cincinnati Reds announced last week they would also return to full capacity on the same date.

 