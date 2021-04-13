Indians 1B Yu Chang receives racist tweets after making error

The Taiwanese player posted some of the anti-Asian tweets on his Twitter account Tuesday while asking for tolerance.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians first baseman Yu Chang has shared some racist tweets he received after making a costly error in Monday night’s game in Chicago.

One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to the coronavirus.

Change included the hashtag StopAsianHate in his tweet.

His throwing error in the ninth inning allowed the White Sox to score the game-winning run in a 4-3 victory.