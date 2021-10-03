In Stefanski’s return, Browns defense dominates Vikings 14-7

Nick Chubb had 21 carries for 100 yards, Kareem Hunt ran 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown.

MINNEAPOLIS — Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense produced another dominant performance, giving coach Kevin Stefanski a victory over his old team as the Browns beat the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 on Sunday.

Garrett was credited with one-half of Cleveland’s two sacks and four hits on Kirk Cousins, Greedy Williams became the first player this season to intercept Minnesota’s quarterback and the Browns (3-1) again leaned on their two-pronged rushing attack with predictable success.

Kirk Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown pass to cap a commanding opening drive by the Vikings (1-3), who took possession 11 more times without scoring or even trying a field goal. The furthest they came was the 26-yard line, where they had one final play to tie the game. Cousins threw on the run into the end zone, where the ball fell incomplete.

Nick Chubb had 21 carries for 100 yards, Kareem Hunt ran 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and Chase McLaughlin made two critical field goals to help offset a rocky game for Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield went for 15 for 33 for 155 yards. Cousins was 20 for 38 for 203 yards.

The return of Dalvin Cook from a one-game absence to an ankle injury didn’t make a difference for the Vikings, who took it easy on their star running back and gave Alexander Mattison plenty of use. Cousins didn’t connect on enough of the quick throws the Vikings designed to minimize the pressure from Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley, whose third-and-3 sack ended Minnesota’s first drive of the second half.