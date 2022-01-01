x
Hurricanes score 7 straight goals to beat Blue Jackets 7-4

The Hurricanes scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit.
Carolina Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4. 

The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period. 

Ethan Bear scored at 10:50 of the third make it 5-4 and Lorentz made it 6-4 at 11:59 as part of the spurt.

Andrei Svechnikov scored into an empty net at 17:30 for the final score. 

Nino Niederreiter also scored, and Seth Jarvis and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Hurricanes.

