The Columbus Blue Jackets are discussing the decision to name Brad Larsen as the team’s new head coach.

Larsen, who has served as an assistant coach with the club for the past seven years, agreed to a three-year contract through the 2023-24 season.

He now becomes the organization’s eighth head coach in franchise history. In a release sent Thursday, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said the “exhaustive” search for the team’s next head coach continuously led them back to Larsen.

“Brad was one of the top young coaches in the American Hockey League when he joined our club as an assistant coach and over the past seven years has earned the respect of our players, staff and organization with his work ethic, hockey acumen and the way he treats people, and we couldn’t be more pleased to introduce him as our next head coach,” Kekalainen said in part.

Larsen spent two seasons as the head coach of the American Hockey League’s Springfield Falcons from 2012-14, leading the club to two of the three division titles won by a Blue Jackets affiliate in franchise history.