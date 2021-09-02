Roslovic scores late goal, Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 3-2

Joonas Korpisalo had 22 saves on the night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Joonas Korpisalo had 22 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2.

Columbus earned a split of the teams' back-to-back series.

Scott Harrington and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who weren’t sharp for much of the night but still got their second win in three games.

With the score tied 2-2, Roslovic split two defenders and beat Alex Nedeljkovic with a backhand with 4:36 left.

Nino Niederreiter and Brock McGinn scored for the Hurricanes, who lost for the third time in 10 games.