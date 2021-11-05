Blue Jackets place Patrik Laine on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Patrik Laine on injured reserve on Friday.
Laine suffered an oblique strain in Wednesday's game at Colorado and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.
In nine games this season, Laine has recorded three goals and seven assists.
He leads the team in game-winning and overtime goals and is third in assists.
Laine was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 23. He has totaled 13 goals and 18 assists in 54 games with Columbus.
The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the Avalanche. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m.