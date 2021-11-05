Blue Jackets place Patrik Laine on injured reserve

In nine games this season, Laine has recorded three goals and seven assists.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Patrik Laine on injured reserve on Friday.

Laine suffered an oblique strain in Wednesday's game at Colorado and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

In nine games this season, Laine has recorded three goals and seven assists.

He leads the team in game-winning and overtime goals and is third in assists.

Laine was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 23. He has totaled 13 goals and 18 assists in 54 games with Columbus.