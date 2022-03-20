Ohio State women's hockey team wins NCAA title

This is the program's first national championship victory.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey team won the NCAA championship 3-2 against Minnesota Duluth.

The game was scoreless at the end of the first period.

Senior forward Paetyn Levis netted a power-play goal in the second period to put the Buckeyes up 1-0.

The Bulldogs answered with a goal by senior forward Naomi Rogge later in the period, to tie the game 1-1.

Just 24 seconds into the third period Ohio State graduate forward Clair DeGeorge scored to give the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead.

Less than two minutes later the Bulldogs answered to tie the game at two goals each thanks to a goal by fifth-year forward Elizabeth Giguere.

In the third period, Ohio State junior forward Kenzie Hauswirth scored the team's third goal to the Buckeyes ahead for good.

This is the Ohio State program's first national championship victory.