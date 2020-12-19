NHL, players reach tentative deal for 56-game season

Training camps for the seven non-playoff games would open Dec. 31 and then Jan. 3 for the other 24 teams.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Hockey League and players have reached a tentative deal to hold a 56-game season in 2021.

The season would start Jan. 13.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the sides agreed, pending the approval of various executive boards.

The NHL Players' Association's board is meeting Friday night to discuss it, while the league's Board of Governors could vote on the plan soon.

Approval from Canadian health officials is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season.