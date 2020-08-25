NHL fines Tortorella $25,000 for conduct in media session

The money goes to the NHL Foundation charity.

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has been fined $25,000 for his conduct during a media session after his team was eliminated from the playoffs, the NHL said Tuesday.

Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 5 victory over the Blue Jackets, Tortorella ended his video news conference after two questions, got up and walked away.

“I’m not going to get into the touchy-feely stuff and the moral victories and all that,” he told reporters. “You guys be safe.”

In handing down the fine, the NHL was collecting on a “conditional” one issued in January after Tortorella criticized officials and the league for what he perceived as a time-keeping error in a Dec. 29 loss to Chicago. He was required to go the rest of the year without any conduct offenses to avoid the fine.

The money goes to the NHL Foundation charity.