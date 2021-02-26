Kane's 399th goal pushes Blackhawks past Blue Jackets 2-0

The low scoring loss comes after Tuesday night's defeat against the Blackhawks where the two teams combined for 11 goals.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie in the third period with his 399th career goal and Malcolm Subban got his first shutout of the season as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0.

After combining for 11 goals in the Blackhawks' shootout win Tuesday night, the teams grinded through scoreless hockey before Kane grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:45 of the third.