Blue Jackets place Emil Bemstrom on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed right wing Emil Bemstrom on injured reserve on Thursday.

Bemstrom suffered a left oblique strain in practice on Tuesday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

The 22-year-old has registered 12 goals and 12 assists in 76 career games with Columbus since debuting in 2019-20.

Bemstrom was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round in the 2017 NHL Draft.