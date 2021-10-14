Blue Jackets place Emil Bemstrom on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed right wing Emil Bemstrom on injured reserve on Thursday.
Bemstrom suffered a left oblique strain in practice on Tuesday and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.
The 22-year-old has registered 12 goals and 12 assists in 76 career games with Columbus since debuting in 2019-20.
Bemstrom was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round in the 2017 NHL Draft.
The Blue Jackets open their 21st regular season Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes.