Ekholm scores twice, Predators defeat Blue Jackets 2-1

Cam Atkinson scored the lone goal Saturday and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves for Columbus, loser of four straight.

Mattias Ekholm scored a pair of second-period goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves for Nashville, a winner of three of four games.

Cam Atkinson scored the lone goal Saturday and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves for Columbus, loser of four straight.

Ekholm's first goal was his 200th career point. This was the first multi-goal game of Ekholm’s 551-game NHL career.