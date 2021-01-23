Blue Jackets trade Pierre-Luc Dubois to Jets for Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic

The agreement was announced Saturday by club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired right wing Patrik Laine and center Jack Roslovic from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for center Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

“Strengthening our lineup offensively has been a priority for us and the additions of Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic accomplish just that,” Kekalainen said. “Patrik is a player we know very well and in a short time has become one of our league’s most proficient goal scorers. Jack is an exciting young player with great potential and we’re thrilled to bring him home to Columbus as a Blue Jacket.”

Laine has scored 140 goals and 110 assists in the NHL since be selected by the Jets with the second overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Additionally, the Blue Jackets also announced the team agreed on a two-year, $3.8 million contract with Roslovic, who was a restricted free agent.

Dubois was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft. Since joining the team in 2017, he registered 66 goals and 93 assists.