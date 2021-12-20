Blue Jackets postpone this week's games, more players placed in COVID protocol

All club activities have been paused at least through the completion of the NHL’s holiday break on December 26.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets' games against the Buffalo Sabres this week has been postponed.

The Blue Jackets said all club activities have been paused at least through the completion of the NHL’s holiday break on December 26.

A decision on when the team’s training facilities will re-open will be made by the League and the NHLPA in the coming days. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the regular season schedule.

A total of 41 NHL games have been postponed this season because of coronavirus-related reasons.

Seven other NHL teams have been shut down as positive test results have risen across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs were added to that list Sunday, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins.

The league and NHL Players' Association said Sunday the plan was to avoid a full league shutdown, pausing team activities on a case-by-case basis and postponing all cross-border games through Thursday. The Christmas break begins Friday and runs through Sunday, with games scheduled to resume next Monday.

“We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular season schedule,” the NHL and NHLPA said Sunday in a joint statement. “Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness.”