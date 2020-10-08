Blue Jackets advance to Stanley Cup Playoffs with Game 5 win over Toronto

TORONTO, ON — The Columbus Blue Jackets bounced back in Game 5 after a historic collapse in Game 4 to advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a series-clinching win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Blue Jackets won 3-0 Sunday night to take the qualifying round series 3-2.
The game's first goal came from Zach Werenski in the first period.
The second goal was scored by Liam Foudy in the third period.
Nick Foligno scored the final goal.
The Blue Jackets move on to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.