Columbus Blue Jackets announce 8-game preseason schedule

The schedule includes four games at Nationwide Arena.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced the team's eight-game preseason schedule on Monday.

The Blue Jackets will play home and road sets against the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues.

The schedule opens with three games in three days as Columbus opens the preseason at Pittsburgh before two home games against Buffalo and St. Louis.

After two road games at Detroit and Buffalo, the Blue Jackets will close out the preseason with three games in four nights ending with Pittsburgh on Oct. 9.

All games will start at 7 p.m. local time.

Columbus Blue Jackets preseason schedule

Monday, Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 29 vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 2 at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 4 at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 6 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 8 at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET