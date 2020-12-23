Columbus Blue Jackets announce 2020-21 regular season schedule

The team will open the season with a two-game series at Nashville on Jan. 14 and 16.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will play 56 games in the organization's 20th season in the National Hockey League.

Their first home games at Nationwide Arena will be held on Jan. 21 and 23 against defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.

This season, the NHL has re-aligned the division with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Jackets are part of the eight-team Central with Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay. The team will play eight games each against these opponents.

Game times and a broadcast schedule will be announced soon.