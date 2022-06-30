Columbus Blue Jackets release 2022 preseason schedule

The preseason will kick off on September 25 against the Penguins.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have released their pre-season scheduled for 2022.

The preseason will feature home and road games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals while also playing the Buffalo Sabres at home and the Carolina Hurricanes on the road, for a total of eight games.

The regular season schedule and ticket information will be released at a later date.

You can view the preseason schedule below: