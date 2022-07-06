Columbus Blue Jackets release 2022-23 regular season schedule

The Jackets' 22nd season in the league will open on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on October 12.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets and the National Hockey League announced the club's 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

The Jackets' 22nd season in the league will open on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on October 12. Their home opener will take place two days later against the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Columbus will play every team at least twice this season, including a back-to-back set in November against the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Finland.

The Blue Jackets will play Metropolitan Division teams a total of 26 times, with 13 of them being at Nationwide Arena.

December and January will be the club's busiest months with 15 contests each.

The Blue Jackets will play a season-high six home games in November but will have five straight road matches in March.