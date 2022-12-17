Boston Bruins beat Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2

UP NEXT: Blue Jackets will host Dallas on Monday.

BOSTON — David Krejci scored a go-ahead, power-play goal and the Boston Bruins remained unbeaten in regulation at home with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

David Pastrnak also had a power-play goal, Taylor Hall scored on a delayed penalty and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman, wearing new dark-tan pads, made a season-high 30 saves for Boston.

The NHL-best Bruins honored captain Patrice Bergeron for reaching 1,000 career points last month during an on-ice pregame ceremony.

Boston improved to 16-0-2 at TD Garden, with both losses coming in a shootout.

Boone Jenner had a power-play goal, Patrik Laine scored and Daniil Tarasov stopped 35 shots for Columbus, which has lost three straight and six of eight.

Krejci's go-ahead goal late in the second was a bit of redemption. Columbus had tied the game 1-all while he was in the penalty box for high sticking. Just under four minutes later, he moved Boston ahead 2-1 on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Charlie McAvoy.

Hall extended the margin to 3-1 at 12:41 of the third period and Tomas Nosek scored 19 seconds later.

Pastrnak’s 20th goal made it 1-0 at 7:17 of the opening period, the seventh straight season he’s reached that mark.

TOUGH CROWD

There was also a video during a stoppage late in the first period with other NHL players congratulating Bergeron. That was greeted with a spattering of boos when Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Washington’s Alex Ovechkin were shown.

BLUE JACKETS’ BITS

Star Johnny Gaudreau was held without a goal for the fifth time in the last six games. … Forward Eric Robinson returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to an illness. … They’re in a stretch of five of six on the road.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Dallas on Monday.