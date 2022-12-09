Blue Jackets' Werenski donates $50,000 to Salvation Army

The two-time All-Star donated $50,000 to the Salvation Army on Friday to help provide toys and warm meals to those in need.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is hoping to make the holiday season a little bit brighter this holiday season.

The two-time All-Star donated $50,000 to the Salvation Army on Friday to help provide toys and warm meals to those in need.

“I’m very lucky to be in a position that I can help those that are less fortunate, and I am very proud to partner with the Salvation Army and its Christmas Cheer initiative to make the holidays better for those in need,” Werenski said. “I love Columbus and feel a strong obligation to give back to this community and help others. That is really important to me.”

The Salvation Army says Werenski's donation will help families during tough times.

"We hear too often how parents have to choose between giving their children gifts, buying food or paying bills, and we want to make sure families don’t have to choose. This fantastic gift from Zach will ensure The Army can provide for each this holiday season,” said The Salvation Army Area Coordinator Major Tricia Brennan.

Earlier this year, Werenski purchased a suite at Nationwide Arena and selected special groups to enjoy Blue Jackets games throughout the season, according to the club.

Werenski was ruled out for the rest of the season in November due to a separated shoulder injury and a torn labrum.