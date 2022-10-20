Blue Jackets unveil new Reverse Retro jersey for 2022-23 season

The new jersey will debut on Nov. 23 against the Montreal Canadiens.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets unveiled the club’s Reverse Retro jersey for the 2022-23 season.

The 2022 jersey honors the original third jersey with a reversed black body accented with Navy stripes along the sleeve with light blue from the team’s current third jersey.

Two different shoulder patches will be on the jersey: one featuring a Kepi cap and the other a small version of the team’s original CBJ crest.

The Blue Jackets’ original third jersey, which was worn between 2003-07, marked the first appearance of the current primary logo inspired by the Ohio state flag.

The 2022 Reverse Retro jersey will be worn in six games with the first appearance on Nov. 23 when they host the Montreal Canadiens. You can see the team’s full alternate jersey schedule below.

Presale for the new jersey will begin online Thursday at noon with orders shipping and available for pick up Nov. 15. For more information, click here.

The jersey and other Reverse Retro merchandise will be sold at The Blue Line Stores at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Mall and online beginning Nov. 15.

This is the second Reverse Retro jersey after the National Hockey League introduced the program in 2020. That season, the Blue Jackets’ jersey featured the original CBJ crest with red as the primary color for the first time.

Columbus Blue Jackets 2022-23 season alternate jersey schedule