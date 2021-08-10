x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hockey

Blue Jackets single-game tickets for 2021-22 season go on sale Aug. 20

The Blue Jackets are scheduled to open the season against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 14.
Credit: AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, right, celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for home games will go on sale Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets at BlueJackets.com and Ticketmaster.com

Tickets will also be available at the Big Lots Box Office at Nationwide Arena, OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rinks and The Blue Line, the club’s Official Team Store, located at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place.

Blue Jackets season ticket holders, premium seat holders and club corporate partners will be able to purchase single-game tickets on Aug. 17.

Subscribers to the club's official newsletter can purchase single-game tickets beginning Aug 19.

Full and partial season tickets are currently available.

The Blue Jackets are scheduled to open the season against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 14.

Related Articles