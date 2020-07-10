Blue Jackets sign Maxi Domi to two-year contract

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Max this quickly as it was important to all of us that our focus be on the upcoming season and winning hockey games,” General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said. “As I have said, we expect Max to be a great fit with our group. He is the type of player and person that personifies Blue Jackets hockey and we believe he is going to be an important part of our group moving forward.”