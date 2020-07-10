Blue Jackets sign Maxi Domi to two-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed recently acquired center Max Domi to a two-year, $10.6 million contract.
Domi, a restricted free agent, was acquired on Tuesday along with a third round pick in this year's draft in exchange for forward Josh Anderson.
Domi has scored 81 goals and 170 assists in 375 career games with the Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes.
“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Max this quickly as it was important to all of us that our focus be on the upcoming season and winning hockey games,” General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said. “As I have said, we expect Max to be a great fit with our group. He is the type of player and person that personifies Blue Jackets hockey and we believe he is going to be an important part of our group moving forward.”