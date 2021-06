Since debuting in the 2018-19 season, Stenlund has recorded 11 goals and nine assists with the Blue Jackets.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday they have signed Kevin Stenlund to a one-year contract.

Since debuting in the 2018-19 season, Stenlund has recorded 11 goals and nine assists with the Blue Jackets.

The forward set career highs in assists and shooting percentage and tied his career highs in points in 2020-21.