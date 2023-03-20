Blue Jackets sign college free agent center Hunter McKown

The 20-year-old registered 36 goals and 19 assists in 96 career games over three seasons at Colorado College from 2020-23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed college free agent center Hunter McKown to a three-year entry level contract beginning with this season.

The 20-year-old registered 36 goals and 19 assists in 96 career games over three seasons at Colorado College from 2020-23. He had double-digit goals in his final two campaigns.

“We are very excited to welcome Hunter to the Blue Jackets family,” said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is a big, skilled center who is a powerful skater and possesses an elite shot, and we believe he has a chance to be a very productive player as he continues to develop. He was a highly sought after college free agent and we are thrilled to have him join our club and embark on his professional career with the Blue Jackets.”

McKown led the NCAA in power play goals and ranked seventh in goals, while leading his team in goals, points, power play goals and game-winning goals and ranking third in penalty minutes.

He was an honorable mention All- National Collegiate Hockey Conference selection.

Prior to Colorado College, he spent two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program from 2018-20. He also represented Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships.

The organization says McKown is expected to join the team in Columbus this week.