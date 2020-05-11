Blue Jackets sign Gavrikov to three-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a three-year, $8.4 million contract through the 2022-23 season.
Gavrikov recorded five goals and 13 assists in 69 games last season.
He led all Blue Jackets rookies in assists and time on ice.
“Vladimir Gavrikov was everything we hoped he would be during his rookie season last year, establishing himself as a top four defenseman in the National Hockey League,” General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is still a young player that we expect will get better every year and continue to be an important part of our blueline.”