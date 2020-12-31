Blue Jackets sign Dubois to 2-year, $10 million extension

Dubois has 65 goals and 93 assists in 234 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Center Pierre-Luc Dubois has signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension that keeps him with the Blue Jackets through the 2021-22 season.

The team says the 22-year-old Dubois will earn $3.35 million during the upcoming season and $6.65 million in the second year of the deal.

Dubois has 65 goals and 93 assists in 234 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season.