The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Sean Kuraly to a four-year, $10 million contract through the 2024-25.
Kuraly, a native of Dublin, is a graduate of the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets program and played at Miami University.
Since making his NHL debut during the 2016-17, Kuraly has recorded 25 goals and 44 assists with the Boston Bruins.
“Sean Kuraly is a big, strong center that plays a two-way game, can kill penalties and will add size, physicality and character to our lineup,” said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen. “He grew up in this area, won league championships in college at Miami, won a gold medal with Team USA at the World Junior Championships and was an important part of Boston’s Stanley Cup finalist team. He’s a winner and will be an important part of our leadership group as we move forward.”