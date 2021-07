Lehtonen made his NHL debut in 2020-21, finishing with six assists in 26 games with Columbus and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Lehtonen made his NHL debut in 2020-21, finishing with six assists in 26 games with Columbus and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Originally signed by the Maple Leafs to a one-year, entry-level contract on May 4, 2020, he skated in his first career NHL game on Jan. 18, 2021.