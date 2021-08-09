x
Hockey

Blue Jackets sign defenseman Andrew Peeke to two-year contract

Credit: AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke plays against the Nashville Predators during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a two-year, $1.575 million contract through the 2022-23 season.

Peeke has recorded a goal and five assists in 33 games after being selected by Columbus in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

“Andrew is a smart, mobile defenseman, who has the ability to join the rush and make plays in all three zones,” said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen. “He is still a young player, but we are excited to see his continued growth within our organization as he continues to work and earn more playing time.” 

