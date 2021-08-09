Blue Jackets sign defenseman Andrew Peeke to two-year contract

Peeke has recorded a goal and five assists in 33 games after being selected by Columbus in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

“Andrew is a smart, mobile defenseman, who has the ability to join the rush and make plays in all three zones,” said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen. “He is still a young player, but we are excited to see his continued growth within our organization as he continues to work and earn more playing time.”