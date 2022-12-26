x
Hockey

NHL postpones Blue Jackets-Sabres game amid weather issues

A makeup date has yet to be determined.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Vernon
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Blue Jackets home game against the Sabres game on Tuesday was postponed by the NHL on Monday because Buffalo International Airport remains closed due to a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region.

A makeup date has yet to be determined.

A travel ban is in place in Buffalo, and the airport won’t open until at least Wednesday morning as a result of a storm that’s dumped close 50 inches of snow on the area since Friday. 

The Sabres were scheduled to travel to Columbus on Tuesday morning following the NHL’s mandatory Christmas break, which runs through Monday night.

The Blue Jackets next scheduled game is set for Thursday at New York Islanders.

