Blue Jackets reveal red 'Reverse Retro' jersey

Reverse Retro is the first time NHL history all 31 teams have participated in a league-wide alternate jersey program.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be wearing a primarily red jersey for the first time ever in select games during the upcoming season as part of the NHL/Adidas Reverse Retro Alternate Jersey program.

Adidas worked with each NHL team to design their jerseys to represent historical moments in each club's history.

The Blue Jackets jersey featured the original CBJ crest worn from 2000-07 with red as the primary color for the first time in franchise history.