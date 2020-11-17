Blue Jackets reveal red 'Reverse Retro' jersey

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be wearing a primarily red jersey for the first time ever in select games during the upcoming season as part of the NHL/Adidas Reverse Retro Alternate Jersey program.
Reverse Retro is the first time NHL history all 31 teams have participated in a league-wide alternate jersey program.
Adidas worked with each NHL team to design their jerseys to represent historical moments in each club's history.
The Blue Jackets jersey featured the original CBJ crest worn from 2000-07 with red as the primary color for the first time in franchise history.
“Our goal when this process started was to develop a jersey that would honor the origins of our franchise in a modern, unique way and we couldn’t be happier with the result,” said Blue Jackets Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Dobbs. “We believe this jersey will resonate strongly with The Fifth Line as we prepare to celebrate the 20th season of Blue Jackets hockey this year.”