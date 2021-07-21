Blue Jackets reach affiliation agreement with Kalamazoo Wings for 2021-22 season

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday an agreement with the Kalamazoo Wings to serve as the ECHL affiliate for the upcoming season.
The Wings previously served as the organization's affiliate from 2014-16 before working with the Vancouver Canucks from 2017-21.
“We are thrilled to partner once again with the Kalamazoo Wings as they operate as our ECHL affiliate,” said Blue Jackets Director of Player Personnel Chris Clark, who oversees hockey operations for the club’s professional affiliates. “We look forward to seeing the development of some of the young players in our system, both on and off the ice, while working with Head Coach Nick Bootland, his coaching staff and the entire K-Wings organization.”
Kalamazoo competes in the ECHL’s Western Conference Central Division with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Toledo Walleye and Wheeling Nailers.