Blue Jackets place Dubinsky in long-term injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed center Brandon Dubinsky on long-term injured reserve.

Dubinsky, 34, has not played for the Blue Jackets since the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs because of a chronic wrist injury.

He has been with the team since July 2012, when he as acquired by a trade with the New York Rangers.

Dubinsky has scored 72 goals and tallied 153 assists while playing for Columbus.