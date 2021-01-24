x
Blue Jackets place Dubinsky in long-term injured reserve

Center Brandon Dubinsky has not played for the Blue Jackets since the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs because of a chronic wrist injury.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky, right, carries the puck past Edmonton Oilers' Mark Letestu during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed center Brandon Dubinsky on long-term injured reserve.

Dubinsky, 34, has not played for the Blue Jackets since the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs because of a chronic wrist injury.

He has been with the team since July 2012, when he as acquired by a trade with the New York Rangers.

Dubinsky has scored 72 goals and tallied 153 assists while playing for Columbus.

