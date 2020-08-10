Blue Jackets place Alexander Wennberg on unconditional waivers

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed center Alexander Wenneberg on unconditional waivers on Thursday for the purpose of a buyout.
Wennberg has three years remaining on a six-year contract he signed with the Blue Jackets prior to the 2017-18 season.
“I wish Alex the best of luck and thank him for his contributions, both on and off the ice, to the Columbus Blue Jackets over the past seven years,” General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said. “Decisions like this are never easy, but we believe it is in the best interest of our club at this time.”
Wennberg has scored 40 goals and 161 assists in 415 career games with Columbus.
He was the Blue Jackets first pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.