Blue Jackets' Mikko Koivu announces retirement

Columbus Blue Jackets center Mikko Koivu announced he has decided to retire following a 16-year career in the National Hockey League.

“This was not an easy decision for me as I have loved every minute of my short time in Columbus and really hoped to be able to help this team accomplish its goals this season, but the bottom line is I haven’t been able to get to the level of play that I need to be true to myself and fair to my teammates, so the time is right for me to retire from hockey,” said Koivu. “I have been extremely blessed and I am eternally grateful to the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets organizations for the opportunities they have given me to live out my dreams of playing in the National Hockey League for the past 16 years.”

Koivu signed a one-year contract with Columbus in October after spending 15 years with the Minnesota Wild.

The 37-year-old recorded 206 goals and 505 assists in 1,035 career games with the Blue Jackets and Wild since debuting in 2005-06.