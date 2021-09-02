Blue Jackets' Mikko Koivu announces retirement

Columbus Blue Jackets center Mikko Koivu announced he has decided to retire following a 16-year career in the National Hockey League.
“This was not an easy decision for me as I have loved every minute of my short time in Columbus and really hoped to be able to help this team accomplish its goals this season, but the bottom line is I haven’t been able to get to the level of play that I need to be true to myself and fair to my teammates, so the time is right for me to retire from hockey,” said Koivu. “I have been extremely blessed and I am eternally grateful to the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets organizations for the opportunities they have given me to live out my dreams of playing in the National Hockey League for the past 16 years.”
Koivu signed a one-year contract with Columbus in October after spending 15 years with the Minnesota Wild.
The 37-year-old recorded 206 goals and 505 assists in 1,035 career games with the Blue Jackets and Wild since debuting in 2005-06.
“Mikko Koivu is a consummate pro and while we are disappointed that his time as a Blue Jacket was short, we understand and respect the decision he has made because it is the result of the deep respect he has for the game, our organization and his teammates,” Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said. “I’ve known Mikko for a very long time and am proud of everything he has accomplished and how he has represented our club, the Minnesota Wild and Team Finland over the past two decades. I wish him many happy years as he transitions into the next chapter in his life.”