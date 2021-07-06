Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks honored before Stanley Cup Finals game

The goaltender died from chest trauma caused by fireworks mortar blast.

The National Hockey League held a moment of silence to honor Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks who died in a fireworks accident over the Fourth of July weekend ahead of Monday's Stanley Cup Finals game.

Thank you @NHL, @CanadiensMTL and @TBLightning for that touching tribute.



And thank you to everyone in the hockey world for your support today. We love you, Kivi. pic.twitter.com/LjYiMUBjJH — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 6, 2021

Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from a fireworks mortar blast at a Michigan home on Sunday.

Ahead of the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens, a photo of Kivlenieks was shows on the videoboard while the public address announcer read a statement about his passing.

"The National Hockey League family mourns the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks," the announcer said. "We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."