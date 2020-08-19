Blue Jackets drop Game 5, eliminated from playoffs by Lightning

Tampa Bay will advance and face the winner of the Philadelphia/Montreal series.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' playoff run came to an end after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Wednesday.

The Lightning's Tyler Johnson scored the first goal of the game a little more than 5-and-a-half minutes in to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead.

Blake Coleman scored about a minute later to add to the lead.

Blue Jackets’ Captain Nick Foligno buried one about five minutes later to pull the score to 2-1.

In the second period, Kevin Stenlund picked up a power play goal for Columbus to tie the game.

With under 20 seconds left in the period, Alexander Wennberg scored to give the Blue Jackets their first lead of the day.

Oliver Bjorkstrand added to Columbus’ lead scoring nearly halfway through the third.

The Lightning would tie the game and force overtime with two goals from Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli with the tying goal coming with under two minutes to play.

Tampa Bay would pick up the win on a goal by Brayden Point five minutes into the first overtime.