This past season, Korpisalo went 7-11-0 with a 4.15 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in 22 appearances.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Friday the organization has signed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract extension for the 2022-23 season.

"Joonas has been a consummate pro during his Blue Jackets career and just two years ago was coming of a season in which he was selected to play in the All-Star Game and had a record-setting performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs," said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen. "His 2021-22 season was derailed by injury, but we fully believe he will return to form, and are happy that he will continue to be a part of our team.”

This past season, Korpisalo went 7-11-0 with a 4.15 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in 22 appearances before missing the final 17 games of the season with a hip injury.

Korpisalo was drafted in the third round with the 62nd pick overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The 28-year-old has posted a 76-67-21 record with a 3.0-4 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and three shutouts in his 182 regular-season games since his debut in 2015-16.

Korpisalo has also registered a 3-5 mark with a 1.90 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and two shutouts in nine career outings in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He set career bests and was named to the NHL All-Star Game in 2019-20, going 19-12-5 with a 2.60 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 37 contests. He missed the All-Star Game due to injury.