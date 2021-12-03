Blue Jackets get defenseman Mikko Lehtonen in trade with Maple Leafs

Lehtonen, a 27-year-old rookie, skated in his first NHL game on Jan. 18 against Winnipeg.

The Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday acquired defenseman Mikko Lehtonen from the Toronto Maple Leafs for goaltender Veini Vehvilainen.

Lehtonen, a 27-year-old rookie, skated in his first NHL game on Jan. 18 against Winnipeg and earned his first career assist on Jan. 30 at Edmonton. He will join Columbus' taxi squad after securing a work visa and clearing COVID-19 quarantine.