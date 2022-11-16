Blue Jackets put forward Patrik Laine on IR with ankle injury

Laine sprained his ankle during Saturday's matchup with the New York Islanders and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets placed forward Patrik Laine on injured reserve on Wednesday after hurting his ankle over the weekend.

General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said Laine sprained his ankle during Saturday's matchup with the New York Islanders and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

Laine was just recently removed from IR after suffering an elbow injury during the season opener.

The 24-year-old left winger has scored two goals with two assists on the year.

The club also added goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters.